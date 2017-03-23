The term Architexturez arose from the sense of things architectural, but not necessarily made by nor legitimated by architecture and architects. Maybe this is the broader design-aspect of architecture, or it is an aspect interior to the practice of architecture ...

Architexturez South Asia since 1999, aggregates ideas and propositions concerning physical space and the related disciplines in the subcontinent. It documents processes, critical texts and nomothetic cases representing conditions obtained in South Asia.

Documents are stored online for educational purpose, under fair use of the Berne Convention.